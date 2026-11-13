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Joe's Reaction of the Week (Chip's Version): Why I'm Glad Adam Fox Wasn't on Team USA
By Chip23,8 days ago
Joe is on sabbatical from Joe's Reaction of the Week until November. Until then, other Blueshirt Banter's writers will be filling in for him. Today, it's Chip23. When Adam Fox didn't make the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, I thought it was an absolute joke. Fox is one of the best defensemen in the National Hockey League and certainly one of the best U.S.-born defensemen. By all rights, he should have been on the team. But, Bill Guerin is a tool.