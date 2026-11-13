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3 Perfect Fantasy Books To Start and Finish This Weekend (November 14-15)
By David Caballero,9 days ago
Reading is fundamental, and no genre is more beloved in literature than fantasy. Indeed, nearly everyone loves a great fantasy tale, no matter the approach the author takes. Heroic knights going on quests to save the realm, magic coming into our world to wreak havoc, dark lands where danger lurks in every corner — you name it, and fantasy has it.