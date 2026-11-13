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iOS 27.3 adds three new features I’ve used almost every day
By Ryan Christoffel,9 days ago
IOS 27.3 is coming next month, and during the beta so far there are three new features I’ve been using almost every day. Siri AI in iOS 27 brings major upgrades by providing world knowledge, personal context features, and being more conversational than ever. But one previously announced Siri improvement—an expanded set of actions for Apple apps—didn’t make the cut in iOS 27.0.