undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Living with a Grateful Heart
By Authors,8 days ago
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, November is a natural time of year for us to feel gratitude. However, gratitude is more than just feeling “thankful” and saying, “Thank you”. It is an attitude and intentional choice to recognize and appreciate the good in our lives. Gratitude comes from the Latin word gratia, which can mean grace, graciousness, or gratefulness depending on the context. Living with a grateful heart can also provide many health benefits as well as create stronger relationships.