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Paranormal Activity on Broadway: Tickets, Run Time and How Scary It Is
9 days ago
New York, NY — Paranormal Activity is on Broadway as a play, a new ghost story about a couple whose London home isn’t right, with illusions by Chris Fisher, a Special Tony winner for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. It runs at the August Wilson Theatre through Feb. 28, with tickets from $52, or $40 through rush and lottery. Below are the show times, prices, age rule and what reviewers say about the scares.