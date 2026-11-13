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Springfield City Council to consider full ban on cryptocurrency kiosks to prevent scams
By Kevin Vu,9 days ago
Springfield city councilors will consider eliminating cryptocurrency kiosks after police and city officials say residents were scammed out of nearly $1 million. The kiosks, also known as Bitcoin ATMs, look like most other ATMs and are often found in places like convenience stores or liquor stores. The kiosks allow people to purchase, sell or transfer virtual currency like Bitcoin.