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As data center backlash grows, a model law aims to give cities more control
By Robyn Griggs Lawrence,7 days ago
Climate Mayors released a model local law intended to help local leaders guide siting and permitting, operational standards, transparency and community benefits as they address data center development. The framework offers a menu of legal and regulatory approaches for “responsible development,” including suggestions to prohibit nondisclosure agreements, require community benefit...