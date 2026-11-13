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Yella Beezy's Baby Mama Says Son Will Be Taken Care Of Following Rapper's Life Sentence
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Yella Beezy's baby mama says she's going to be there for their son after his life sentence ... while also lightly chastising the convicted murderer for his choice in friends. D’Andrea Harris -- who goes by @_justdeee online -- posted a video of herself locking lips with Yella in a vid ... unclear exactly when the clip was taken.