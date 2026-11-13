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Dolly Parton's Final Recorded Song Was About 'Family At War'
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Dolly Parton's seemingly final song she recorded is all about a family divided ... as her actual family has been fractured by legal battles tied to her estate. In a duet with U2's Bono for his new song "Torn" from the band's 16th studio album, 'Carnaval de Luz' ... the two crooners sing ... "Torn apart these loving hearts / That beat and break the same / We share a house divided / And the blood that fills our veins."