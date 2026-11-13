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TikTok Livestreamer Brandon Honea Arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty After Opossum Killing
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Brandon Honea is in some serious legal trouble after allegedly killing an opossum in a disturbing video ... TMZ has learned. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the TikTok livestreamer was arrested Wednesday, November 11, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the incident. The disturbing...
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