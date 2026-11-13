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Navy Sailors Allege They Were Forced to Clip Congress Members' Toenails
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Forget defending the country ... some U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Congress were allegedly stuck clipping lawmakers' toenails and running personal errands at all hours. According to a bombshell Navy Times report, sailors assigned to Congress' medical office say they were forced to perform bizarre tasks well outside their normal responsibilities ... including delivering medication to lawmakers' homes at 3 AM.