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Dubois ranchers balk at oil and gas leases in treasured wildlife habitat in Shoshone, Bridger-Teton national forests
By Mike Koshmrl,9 days ago
After losing its last timber mill and seeing its economy sputter for decades, there’s a renewed vibrancy in the town of Dubois. There’s been a stimulus effect from the National Museum of Military Vehicles, but the small community’s modern vitality is all wrapped up in the region’s outdoor splendors, a benefit of its location along the eastern slope of wildlife-rich Togwotee Pass.