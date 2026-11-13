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The Bachelor season 30: Quarterback Sam Hartman books lead role
8 days ago
We have known for a little while now that The Bachelor season 30 would be premiering on Sunday, March 21. Now, we also know who will be the star. In what is news we certainly did not see coming, today ABC confirmed that Sam Hartman, a college football star who plays in a reserve capacity now for the Washington Commanders, is going to be the star of the next season. What does this mean for his current gig, given that the NFL season is still underway? Some of that may come down to when the new season actually films. It should be noted here that the Commanders are pretty unlikely to make the playoffs — and if Hartman did leave the team before that, he is not exactly getting a lot of time on the field anyway.