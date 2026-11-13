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First official look at Magic: The Gathering series revealed by Wizards of the Coast
9 days ago
Magic: The Gathering is finally getting a TV show, and publisher Wizards of the Coast just debuted the first official look at the animated series during its MagicCon Atlanta preview panel. While the first half of Wizards' stream focused on next February’s Nauctis: The Sunken Realm set, the second half was targeted at those who “love Magic’s multiverse.”