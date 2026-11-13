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WJBC’s Scott Miller Victim of New Cumulus Cuts
8 days ago
WJBC, Bloomington, Illinois morning host Scott Miller. He posted news of his departure in a Facebook video saying, in part, “As many of you know, radio is a business and sometimes difficult decisions are made that are beyond our control. While this isn’t the ending I would have written, I leave here with nothing but gratitude for the opportunity to spend these years with you… wherever life takes me I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared together.”