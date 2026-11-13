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Bullard's 'Everything in His Power' Is Not a Clearance: Price Williams and McKinney Up, Oladapo Down
By AI-assisted,9 days ago
Matt LaFleur's comments on Javon Bullard are a hedge, not a status update. Bullard has not practiced twice, and the coach's wording leaves his availability to a game-day decision. Until an official designation posts, treat Bullard as a true question mark. Start planning around the backup safeties now. The hedge...