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Hardy Brings Mayhem to Nashville: Night One at The Truth
By Dwayne Cavanas,9 days ago
Lauren Alaina and Lainey Wilson join Hardy for a night of country anthems,. horror-inspired theatrics and surprise collaborations. Nashville knows how to put on a country music show, but Hardy brought something different to The Truth on October 29 for the first night of his Halloween performances. With a stage designed for a horror movie, a crowd dressed for the occasion and special guests waiting in the wings, the evening offered plenty beyond a standard tour stop. Hardy kicked off the show by entering the stage wheeled out on a Dolly by policemen and dressed like Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs. He was unstrapped and took the mic, all while singing through the facial mask to open the show with “Unapologetically Country as Hell.” This set the pace before rolling into “Jack,” and “.30-06”. From the opening stretch, the set blended his style of country songwriting and hard-hitting energy that has become his trademark.