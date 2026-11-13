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17 Years Later, An Iconic Horror Franchise Is Coming Back To Theaters
9 days ago
Movie announcements can come at any time, but there are some dates that some franchises wait for: Star Trek has First Contact Day, Mario has March 10, and Star Wars has May the Fourth. But one fandom doesn’t have an annual holiday: Friday the 13th, the summer camp slasher that launched Jason Voorhees as a horror movie icon. Fridays that fall on the 13th of the month can happen whenever, but usually when one does, there’s some kind of announcement.