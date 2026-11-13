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New leaders elected for North Dakota Legislature’s Democrats
By News,9 days ago
BISMARCK (North Dakota Monitor) – Two North Dakota lawmakers from the same Fargo-area district will lead the Legislature’s outnumbered Democrats in the upcoming session. House Democrats elected Rep. Austin Foss, D-Fargo, and Senate Democrats elected Sen. Jamie Selzler, D-Fargo, as their minority leaders Thursday evening, along with other leadership positions. They represent District 44, an area of north Fargo.
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