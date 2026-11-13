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Seamless transfer process brought this engineering major to UNI
9 days ago
When Brady Askelson was ready to transfer into an engineering program, the University of Northern Iowa was the standout choice. With most other schools, he would need an additional three years of coursework to complete his degree. At UNI, he would only need two, and he would be able to lead campus organizations and get hands-on opportunities at John Deere throughout his experience.