undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denzel Boston’s Status Takes A Turn Before Sunday
By Jimmy Swartz,9 days ago
Friday practices often provide the clearest picture of who will be ready for the weekend. By that point, players who were nursing injuries early in the week either show progress or start trending toward a game-day decision. For the Browns, the week began with a scare involving one of their best young weapons. On Friday, the news finally turned in the right direction.