undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OH's latest gun deregulation bill 'incredibly dangerous,' local sheriff says
By 91.7 WVXU,9 days ago
Legislation loosening gun regulations on suppressors, sawed off shotguns and short-barreled rifles in Ohio is getting pushback from Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Senate Bill 214 is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk. It would take those items off the state's dangerous ordinances list, making them easier to own and carry legally. McGuffey says that's a dangerous move.
91