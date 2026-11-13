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Defeat of Prop. 40 Shows CA Politics Overrun by Money
By Yousef Baig,9 days ago
California voters have done right by their local billionaires. They rejected the wealth tax. With The Associated Press announcing it failed nearly one week after Election Day, a political fight that garnered national attention has reached an unsatisfactory end for many Californians. In a moment of deep economic angst, as a populist backlash against tech companies and widening inequality grew louder, the ultrarich in California have won — again.
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