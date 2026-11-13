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“We thought about bringing it out of the rafters and …
By HoopsHype,9 days ago
A 6-foot-2 point guard, Melvin Booker averaged 28 points per game as a high school senior at Moss Point during the 1989-90 season and received All-America recognition. Later, Moss Point honored the former University of Missouri star by retiring his No. 15 jersey. While Melvin wanted his son to wear No. 15 at Moss Point, he said a state rule prohibited retired jerseys from being worn again. "We thought about bringing it out of the rafters and allowing him to play with it in high school," Melvin Booker said. "There was something that if we take it out of retirement, we can't re-retire it. That's what it was, but that's why he never went back to 15 [at Moss Point]."