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Atlanta Hawks Announce Injury Update on 24-Year-Old Power Forward
By Juan Paolo David,9 days ago
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Mouhamed Gueye #18 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks the ball against Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Kia Center on October 24, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) Getty.