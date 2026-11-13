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Pacers Reportedly ‘Sniffing Around’ the Trade Market
By Ryan Stano,9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 02, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty.