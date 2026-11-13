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Tracy McGrady in talks to have No. 1 jersey retired by Orlando Magic?
By HoopsHype,9 days ago
Tracy McGrady may soon have his No. 1 jersey hanging in the rafters. Speaking to Front Office Sports editor-in-chief Dan Roberts on an episode of Portfolio Players, McGrady said he's heard from the Magic about the possibility of having his jersey retired in Orlando. "I had conversations with personnel about—right when [Shaquille O'Neal] had his retired, they reached out to me," McGrady said. O'Neal had his No. 32 jersey retired by the Magic in February 2024.