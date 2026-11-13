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NBA Insider Gives Update on Whether Mavericks Will Trade Kyrie Irving
By Ryan Stano,9 days ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images) Getty.