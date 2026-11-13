undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“That was a very rare moment where I got to see some …
By HoopsHype,9 days ago
Devin Booker surprised his father by giving him a new No. 15 Suns jersey on Father's Day, June 21. Melvin Booker was at a loss for words when he received the news. "That was a very rare moment where I got to see some emotion out of him," Devin Booker said. "He's always been the blueprint for me; my mother [is] too. Both are hardworking individuals, independent individuals. Don't come for much. Don't expect much from anybody else. Just handle business."