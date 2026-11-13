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Jaylen Brown’s First Game Against Celtics Drew Historic Numbers
By Ryleigh Tupper,9 days ago
Jaylen Brown's First Game Against Celtics Drew Historic Numbers originally appeared on NESN. Add NESN as a Preferred Source by clicking here. Jaylen Brown's first regular-season meeting with the Boston Celtics since his offseason departure attracted a massive television audience. NBC Sports reported that its Nov. 10 NBA doubleheader, featuring...