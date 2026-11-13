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76ers Make Roster Decision On 2 Players After Raptors Game
By Justin Grasso,9 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Labaron Philon Jr. #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty.