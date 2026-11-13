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Lorna Simpson Wins 2027 Wolfgang Hahn Prize
By News Desk,9 days ago
Pathbreaking artist Lorna Simpson, known for her photographic works eschewing racist and sexist stereotypes and interrogating race, class, gender, politics, and history, has been revealed as the winner of the thirty-third Wolfgang Hahn Prize, presented by the Society for Modern Art at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne. The museum, which sponsors the prize, will put €100,000 (about $110,000) in member donations toward purchasing a work by Simpson for its collection. A solo exhibition of the artist’s work will go on view at the institution next year, and will be accompanied by a publication.