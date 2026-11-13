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CM Punk Reportedly Taking On Major New Role With WWE
By Josh Foster,9 days ago
CM Punk made his big return to WWE three years ago and he’s achieved a lot since then. Now it looks like Punk could be taking on a much bigger role behind the scenes. Recently PWInsider reported that Bruce Prichard is expected to retire from his position as Executive Director – Creative Writing & Talent (CWT) after WrestleMania season. The current plan is for Prichard to move back to Texas and remain with WWE as a consultant.