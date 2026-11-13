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How to Book Eden Rock St Barths (Even When It Says Not Available)
By Christina,7 days ago
You’re planning a trip to St. Barths, and you picked your dates, opened the Eden Rock website, and got the two words every St. Barths dreamer dreads: not available. Before you start looking for another hotel (when we all know your heart is set on the iconic red grand dame of St. Barths) here is some very important intel! A “not available” screen at Eden Rock often means the room can’t be booked on that website, for those exact dates, in that exact way, it does not mean they’re sold out! You just need to know who to go to 🙂 ( I’m seeing this more and more at the world’s most wanted hotels right now, they’re hiding inventory from the public and only releasing to advisors’ clients).