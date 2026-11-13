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Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Unveils New Cat Care Nutrition, Supplement Innovations
7 days ago
Pro Plan Veterinary is introducing three new science-informed products that support common cat health needs. The new therapeutic diet and two new supplements offer additional options to support urinary health, mobility and hairball management, and provide pet owners and veterinarians with more options for their feline patients. The latest innovations...