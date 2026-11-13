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Cubs, White Sox, Padres Among Teams Interested In Kaima Taira
By Steve Adams,9 days ago
Right-hander Kaima Taira, star for the Seibu Lions of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, is drawing widespread interest after being posted for major league clubs. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago reports that both the Cubs and White Sox have “strong” interest in Taira. They were both planning to meet with agent Scott Boras this week, though the Boras Corporation of course represents a large number of this winter’s free agents beyond just Taira. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune writes that while the Padres have some level of interest in all three NPB stars who were posted this winter — slugger Teruaki Sato and righty Hiromi Itoh being the others — the Friars seem particularly focused on Taira.