undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“A Broadchurch rival”: 8 “unmissable” detective dramas to watch this weekend on ITV, Netflix, the BBC and more
By Lydia Patrick,8 days ago
The weekend is finally here, so it’s time to settle in with a good detective drama. We love playing armchair investigator, whether we're cracking a fun sun-soaked mystery or delving into a darker police series. We've scoured the schedules and worked our way through the latest releases (as well as a few old favourites) to bring you your next caseload.