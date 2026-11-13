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Prescribed burn spreads in the Klamath National Forest due to strong wind
By Kaleb Clark,9 days ago
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A prescribed pile burn near Callahan spread beyond its containment lines after strong winds far exceeded forecasts overnight. According to the Klamath National Forest, firefighters from the Klamath National Forest, CAL FIRE's Siskiyou Unit and Scott Valley Fire Department staffed the burn all day and through the night. Strong winds threw embers into nearby snags, causing the fire to spread outside containment lines despite efforts to strengthen the firelines.