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Luke Kunin Garnering Free Agent Interest
By Gabriel Foley,9 days ago
Teams looking for depth at forward could have a new option on the open market. Luke Kunin has been medically cleared to return from a torn achilles tendon sustained in July per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. That clearance has ramped up interest around the soon-to-be 29 year old. LeBrun mentions that he expects Kunin – who spent last season on a league-minimum contract in Florida – to sign with an NHL club soon.