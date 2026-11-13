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Insurers are offering valuable car insurance discounts
By Carson BrunsonContributor, CNBC Select,9 days ago
Car insurance can take a big bite out of a shopper's budget, but there are numerous discounts to help lower premiums. "It surprises people just how many different discounts are available," Greg Ritter, head of auto product at Farmers Insurance, told CNBC Select. "And they don't realize that several discounts can sometimes be combined."