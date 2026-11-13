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Judge Asks Metro Council to Shift $350,000 for Competency Training
By Alicia Jones,8 days ago
General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn wants Metro Council to reallocate $350,000 before members meet on Nov. 17, moving the money toward specialized competency restoration training. A resolution would approve a Vanderbilt University Medical Center contract to provide that training through Davidson County General Sessions Court. The dollars already have another...