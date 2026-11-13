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SJRMC nurses receive statewide recognition
By Tri-City Record staff,9 days ago
San Juan Regional Medical Center announced three our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses received a state recognition for excellence in critical care nursing. Audrey Estes, Taylor Moore, and Angelo Atencio, all registered nurses at the hospital, were honored at the Albuquerque Chapter of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses’ Circle of Excellence awards dinner in Albuquerque.
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