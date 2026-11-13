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AG Labrador Announces $183.5 Million Multistate Settlement with Rent-to-Own Finance Company Acima Digital, LLC
8 days ago
BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador today announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC. The settlement consists of $43 million in direct restitution for the benefit of consumers, a $10.5 million payment to the states, and lease balance reductions for consumers totaling $130 million. Acima is a rent-to-own finance company that partners with retailers to offer financing to Idaho consumers via rental-purchase agreements. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima deceptively advertised its rental-purchase agreements, deceptively marked up the cash price of the merchandise being rented, and other deceptive acts and practices with respect to its rental-purchase agreements, debt collection, and credit reporting.