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MU Extension: All-America Selections take the guesswork out of gardening
By Julia Thomas,9 days ago
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. - Many flower beds begin to fade with the arrival of late fall, some plants continue producing blooms until the first hard freeze. University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Specialist Jennifer Schutter says choosing proven varieties can help gardeners enjoy color in the landscape for months longer than they might expect.