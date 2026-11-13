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Safety Harbor considers canceling holiday parade, other events to cut costs
By Jeff Van Sant,3 days ago
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Safety Harbor is considering canceling several city-sponsored events, including its annual holiday parade, as officials prepare for the financial impact of Amendment 3. Voters approved an increased homestead exemption, which will lower property taxes for many homeowners and reduce revenue for local governments. Safety Harbor,...