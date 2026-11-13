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Designer Timothy Godbold’s Award-Winning Hamptons Retreat Lists for $3.1M
By Taylor K. Vecsey,9 days ago
After transforming a 1973 Southampton residence into an award-winning modernist retreat, acclaimed interior designer Timothy Godbold is putting his own home on the market. The three-bedroom home at 348 Millstone Brook Road, originally designed by renowned architect Eugene Futterman, has been listed for $3.1 million. Tyler Whitman and Stacey Cohen of The Agency Hamptons are representing Godbold.