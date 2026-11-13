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Cloudflare Inc Stock (NET) Moved Down by 3.64% on Nov 13: Drivers Behind the Movement
9 days ago
What is driving Cloudflare Inc (NET)’s stock price down today?. Cloudflare experienced downward pressure during the trading session, primarily driven by broader weakness across high-multiple enterprise software and cloud infrastructure names, compounded by valuation reassessments following the recent corporate earnings cycle. As investors continue to digest third-quarter financial results across the cloud security and edge computing space, heightened scrutiny surrounding revenue durability, customer net retention rates, and the timing of enterprise deal closures has tempered short-term sentiment. Cloudflare continues to trade at a premium valuation multiple relative to the broader software-as-a-service peer group, leaving the shares particularly sensitive to minor shifts in institutional risk appetite.