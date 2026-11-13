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What We Learned At Keeneland November: Eight Key Points
By Henry Nothhaft Jr.,9 days ago
Keeneland's November Breeding Stock Sale closed with $253.1 million in sales (including post-RNA sales), 25 seven-figure horses and its highest average in at least a decade. The average edged up to $124,947, but the median fell from $60,000 to $50,000 and ring clearance declined from 79.6% to 75.4%. Despite cataloging 324 more horses, Keeneland sold just one additional horse through the ring.