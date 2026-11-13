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One Stat That Explains Chelsea Woes This Season
By Alex Richards, LWOF Editor,9 days ago
Chelsea have been somewhat inconsistent this year despite occupying fifth place in the Premier League table. They’re out of the EFL Cup, they’ve had some high-scoring games, and they’re almost perfectly balanced in mediocrity, with five league wins and four league losses with 19 goals scored and 16 goals against. There have been highs and lows, good performances and bad, but there’s one statistic that explains why they are where they are.