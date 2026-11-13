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Equine Veterinary Students to Receive Scholarships from The Foundation for the Horse
9 days ago
The 2026 E.T. Hagyard 1876 Scholarship has been awarded to Jacee Barr, a student from Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. The recipient of the Dr. Robert Hunt Equine Surgery Scholarship, which is part of the E.T. Hagyard 1876 Scholarship program, is Philip Knierieme from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.